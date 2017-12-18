Beautiful Rainbow Spiral Domino Wall Knock-Down

This is a video of domino maze aficionado Hevesh5 teaming up with fellow domino maniacs Sprice Machines and and Dynamic Domino to build a rainbow spiral domino wall, then knock it down. The thing took two full days to build, but only five seconds to destroy. Sounds like most of my friendships. "Maybe stop introducing people as your new ugly friend." Beer makes me honest!

Keep going for the full video, complete with timelapse build and reversal of the knockdown.

Thanks to Susanne, who's got the feeling this is not what Trump had in mind.