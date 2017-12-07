Band On A Budget: Jamming Out On A $1 Toy Guitar

December 7, 2017

This is a video of musician Rob Scallon (previously) rocking out on a budget with the $1 plastic toy guitar he bought at Dollar Tree. Man, I love Dollar Tree. Everything is a dollar or less. That's great value. Dollar Tree should hire a spokesperson, and that person should be me. And don't worry -- I come scandal free. "Your roommate disappeared almost six months ago after neighbors claim they heard a heated argument." That's not a scandal. "What is it then?" The perfect crime. "Um, what?" I meant AN UNSOLVED MYSTERY.

