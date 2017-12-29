Balls Of Steel: Man Stares Down Elephant Charge

This is a video of 30-years of experience safari guide Alan McSmith somehow managing to not get trampled by a charging elephant, maintaining his composure while the elephant lumbers straight at him hoping to scare him away. I made the mistake of watching the video on the projector here at work, and now I regret not going to the bathroom before. "Did you make a stinky?" What are you, a new parent? I shit my pants, yes. Now can somebody call their mom and ask her to bring me another pair? "Why don't you call your own mom?" Why the hell do you think? "Because that would be the second time this week and you're trying to convince her you're a big boy so she'll let you get a scooter?" Did she tell you that?!

Keep going for the whole video, complete with multiple charges.