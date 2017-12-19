Awww: Cockatiel Plays iPhone Ring Whenever His Person Is Leaving

December 19, 2017

cockatiel-iphone-ring.jpg

This is a short video of a lil cockatiel named Lucky who performs a rendition of the default iPhone ring whenever his owner is tying his shoes to leave. Presumably in an attempt to get him to stay, because nothing makes a person turn around faster than thinking they've forgotten their phone. Pretty clever, Lucky. Also, this is the exact same reason I belt out my girlfriend's ringtone whenever she's about to leave. "Which is?" 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion. It may not look like it, but I have a pretty serious set of pipes. I also have an upstairs neighbor who stomps on the floor whenever my girlfriend is leaving.





