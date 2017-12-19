Awww: Cockatiel Plays iPhone Ring Whenever His Person Is Leaving

This is a short video of a lil cockatiel named Lucky who performs a rendition of the default iPhone ring whenever his owner is tying his shoes to leave. Presumably in an attempt to get him to stay, because nothing makes a person turn around faster than thinking they've forgotten their phone. Pretty clever, Lucky. Also, this is the exact same reason I belt out my girlfriend's ringtone whenever she's about to leave. "Which is?" 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion. It may not look like it, but I have a pretty serious set of pipes. I also have an upstairs neighbor who stomps on the floor whenever my girlfriend is leaving.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees maybe you should take him with you then.