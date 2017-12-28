Awesome Pegboard Rube Goldberg Machine Starring A Red Ball

December 28, 2017

This is a Rube Goldberg style machine starring a red ball using a bunch of different devices to make its way across a variety of obstacles. I particularly liked all the pulley and launch systems. I do feel it's a little cheating though that each board was set up individually and edited together like it's one giant machine. "You do better then." I don't wanna do better, I just want to complain on the internet like a normal person with nothing meaningful going on in their own life.

Keep going for all the fun, it really is impressive.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees that red ball should just invent a teleporter already.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I really liked the clothespin trick.

  • Jenness

    That and the cups and metal wind rulers - very ingenious and so well timed. This was pretty cool.

  • Mark

    lol....yeah, same here.

    I could watch these over and over just so I can pick up all the little tricks used.

