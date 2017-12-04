Aquaclimb, An Over-The-Pool Climbing Wall

December 4, 2017

pool-climbing-wall-1.jpg

This is the Aquaclimb, a climbing wall designed to be installed over a pool so you don't need any safety equipment since you'll just land in the water if you fall (unless you installed it backwards). It comes in a variety of different styles and climbing configurations and I imagine it would be rather difficult to climb while barefooted and slippery. PROTIP: drain the pool for extra don't fall motivation. Unfortunately, I don't have an in-ground pool so I just installed mine over a kiddie pool in my driveway and now there's a bone sticking out of my arm, which I'm currently taking pics of to gross out my friends. It really looks just like how it does in the movies.

Keep going for several more shots of all the fun to be had while I Uber to the hospital and pretend I have insurance.

pool-climbing-wall-2.jpg

pool-climbing-wall-3.jpg

pool-climbing-wall-4.jpg

pool-climbing-wall-5.jpg

Thanks to Nathaniel, who's going to install one over a dumptruck filled with broken glass.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Someone will die from this, eventually. But we're a species that loses members periodically because a pen cap gets lodged in their throats, so I guess I'm not making too much of a prediction. Nostradamus I ain't (if you think he's legit) and Nostradamus I am (if you're a reasonable human being who realizes that he's full of crap)

  • Shaun9lives

    Damn it, white people! Can't we live well enough alone? You should just be happy to have a pool in the first place. Why you gotta go and make it a rock climbing pool?

  • Is this so you can fall wrong and then drown?

  • MustacheHam

    Approved by doctors and morgue operators.

  • Looks fun!

  • I have a slight fear of heights and a big fear of drowning, so, no - it looks anything but to me.

  • The_Wretched

    Two great fears that work great together!

  • ...yeah but everything looks like a butt to you.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    You have that problem, too? I wonder if there's a support group for folks like us? Because I'd bring donuts to every meeting.

  • Doog

    The group is called 'Butt I'm Okay'

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    don't be fooled, this was just the work of a creep who wants to blatantly stare at ass and crotch without reproach while at the swimming pool.

  • The_Wretched

    Well...yes. It's still a great work out to climb.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    everybody wins!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Well thanks for ruining my plans. Now everybody knows.

  • 😆😄

    The creep knows all too well that no one can definitely confirm all the underwater hand motion going on is masturbation and not swimming.

  • Talon184

    I always thought climbing walls would be waaaayyy more entertaining (for spectators) if one of the handholds was electrified at random...

  • PUNX

    make it a roulette were it changes every 15 to 30 seconds. it will be fun to watch and you wont have to wait long for your turn

  • Talon184

    I like it! I'd also consider adding some jellyfish to the pool...

  • PUNX

    For added fun they need to incorporate the tennis ball cannon they used in american gladiators.

