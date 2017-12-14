Animator Demonstrates 50 Different Ways To Sit Down In A Chair

This is a video of animator Kevin Perry demonstrating fifty different ways to sit down in a chair, to use as computer animation references (previously: his one hundred ways to walk). Man, this guy should really consider giving up animation and pursue a career in walking or sitting, because he's incredible at both. Could you imagine if this guy developed a mime routine and performed outside the subway? I'd never make it home with spare change.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Calman, who agrees a lot of times the 'ate too much' and 'toilet emergency' ways to sit are actually combined.