An All-At-Once Toothbrush That Can (Allegedly) Properly Brush Your Teeth In 3 Seconds

December 4, 2017

3-second-toothbrush.jpg

This is a video advertisement for the successfully Kickstarted unico smartbrush, a €99 (~$115) electric toothbrush that brushes all your teeth simultaneously and can supposedly get the job done in just three seconds. You just squirt toothpaste into the power unit, give it a double tap, and in three seconds you're done. How about that! Did you know the average American spends 38.5 days brushing their teeth over the course of their lifetime? "What a waste of time! Thanks, unico." Personally, I brush for at least two minutes but the time doesn't bother me because I can multitask and get other things done at the same time like sit on the toilet and regret getting out of bed this morning, or remember all the things I was supposed to get done at work yesterday but didn't because I was too busy playing browser games. It's kind of one of my morning rituals, like slowly refilling my roommate's contact solution with vinegar.

  • David Gabel

    IF this won't rip out or otherwise mangle your teeth, then it seems like a good invention. I'll wait to see if this becomes more than a post on a page.

  • Glasofruix

    I know the "double tapping" and tactile may look like hot sci-fi shit, but it's still shit.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Talk to me when it loads itself with toothpaste and cleans itself afterwards.

  • I desperately want to see Rhoda Young, the house fire detective from the last post, review this product.

  • Talon184

    I just gargle battery acid and call it a day...

  • PUNX

    I wish I could save time like he does in fixing his hair with just a hwhisp of his hand.

  • kodama

    I think the idea is that it rips all your teeth out, so it only takes you 3 seconds each morning to look in the mirror and think, "Oh yeah, I don't have teeth anymore."

    Nice try, robots.

  • Gonna buy this for all the kiddies! No more meltdowns every night when it's bed time!
    https://img.memecdn.com/shu...

  • I agree...this is a godsend for parents trying to get their kids to brush.

  • Ollie Williams

    Beating your kids into submission seems easier, and definitely cheaper.

  • Ollie Williams

    Even easier, just don't brush your teeth.

  • I would rather not go through all the pain and expense this would eventually entail.

  • GeneralDisorder

    If you're gonna go the "I give up" route you can't go back. You have to fully commit. Or take up boxing. Or hockey.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Thats what opioids are for! I don't feel anything anymore!

  • Ollie Williams

    What if you're already dead inside?

