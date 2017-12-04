An All-At-Once Toothbrush That Can (Allegedly) Properly Brush Your Teeth In 3 Seconds

This is a video advertisement for the successfully Kickstarted unico smartbrush, a €99 (~$115) electric toothbrush that brushes all your teeth simultaneously and can supposedly get the job done in just three seconds. You just squirt toothpaste into the power unit, give it a double tap, and in three seconds you're done. How about that! Did you know the average American spends 38.5 days brushing their teeth over the course of their lifetime? "What a waste of time! Thanks, unico." Personally, I brush for at least two minutes but the time doesn't bother me because I can multitask and get other things done at the same time like sit on the toilet and regret getting out of bed this morning, or remember all the things I was supposed to get done at work yesterday but didn't because I was too busy playing browser games. It's kind of one of my morning rituals, like slowly refilling my roommate's contact solution with vinegar.

Keep going for the video, as well as an even shorter how-to-use demonstration.

Thanks to carey, who agrees if you don't have any teeth to brush, you don't have to spend any time brushing them. It will take a while to puree all your food though.