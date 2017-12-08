All The Rage: Christmas Tree Decoration Inspired Eyebrows

December 8, 2017

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-1.jpg

These are a bunch of photos taken by makeup and beauty enthusiasts who have transformed their eyebrows into tiny Christmas tree inspired displays. I suspect they're going to be all the rage at holiday parties this year, which is great because they should make it super easily to identify crazy people from a safe distance.

Keep going for a bunch more examples, applied with varying degrees of talent.

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-2.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-3.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-4.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-5.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-6.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-7.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-8.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-9.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-10.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-11.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-12.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-13.jpg

chistmas-tree-eyebrows-14.jpg

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees the real hit this year is going to be septum piercing Christmas wreaths.

Fire Department Spends An Hour Rescuing Youtube 'Prankster' Who Cemented His Head In A Microwave

Previous Story

Videos Of NASA Testing Its New Shape Memory Alloy Tires

Next Story
  • Andyman7714

    So now I gotta worry about more than just stripper glitter?

  • Jenness

    I miss the days when beauty was celebrated instead of elevating the revolting, disfigured, profane and ugly as something to admire. Civilizations who no longer prize beauty and grace are often at the end of their life cycle as it signals their fall.

  • Xockszky

    They look like Dr. Seuss characters! if that was the goal, way to go.

  • steve holt

    Just glue pubes and glitter to your face for the same off-putting effect

  • Ugly and stupid and gross and dumb and bad and you should all feel bad.

  • Daniel L Charlebois

    Those are some stupid looking kids.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well... That's not completely and totally nightmare-terrible. Nope nope nope. Not in the least.

  • Ollie Williams

    We've failed as a species.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    this looks really bad

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: body parts, christmas, different strokes for different folks, getting creative, greenery, holiday parties, holidays, makeup, real things people are doing, things that look like other things, tis the season, trees, wait -- so that's why you took an extra hour to get ready?!, who comes up with this stuff?
Previous Post
Next Post