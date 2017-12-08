All The Rage: Christmas Tree Decoration Inspired Eyebrows
These are a bunch of photos taken by makeup and beauty enthusiasts who have transformed their eyebrows into tiny Christmas tree inspired displays. I suspect they're going to be all the rage at holiday parties this year, which is great because they should make it super easily to identify crazy people from a safe distance.
Keep going for a bunch more examples, applied with varying degrees of talent.
Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees the real hit this year is going to be septum piercing Christmas wreaths.
