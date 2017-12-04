A Video About The Elderly Japanese Artist Who Creates Paintings In Microsoft Excel

This is a video highlighting the beautiful digital paintings created by Japanese artist Tatsuo Horiuchi. Apparently 77-year old Tatsuo decided he wanted to take up painting after retiring, but was too cheap to spend money on paints or canvas, and decided to take the digital route. He didn't even want to pay for an art program if he could avoid it, so he started experimenting with Excel's graphic abilities (not just filling cells with colors). I really feel like somebody should have told him about Microsoft Paint. Regardless, great job, Tatsuo, now if you could just tell me how to add columns B and E and divide by column G that would be awesome because I'm supposed to have this report on my boss's desk by 5PM last Friday.

Keep going for the video.

