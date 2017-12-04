A Video About The Elderly Japanese Artist Who Creates Paintings In Microsoft Excel

December 4, 2017

microsoft-excel-paintings.jpg

This is a video highlighting the beautiful digital paintings created by Japanese artist Tatsuo Horiuchi. Apparently 77-year old Tatsuo decided he wanted to take up painting after retiring, but was too cheap to spend money on paints or canvas, and decided to take the digital route. He didn't even want to pay for an art program if he could avoid it, so he started experimenting with Excel's graphic abilities (not just filling cells with colors). I really feel like somebody should have told him about Microsoft Paint. Regardless, great job, Tatsuo, now if you could just tell me how to add columns B and E and divide by column G that would be awesome because I'm supposed to have this report on my boss's desk by 5PM last Friday.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, hands down one of my favorite Pantene colors. "You mean Pantone?" I guess?

An All-At-Once Toothbrush That Can (Allegedly) Properly Brush Your Teeth In 3 Seconds

Previous Story

Robotic Actuator Table That Can Manipulate Objects Around Its Surface

Next Story
  • JJtoob

    Hell yeah I'd buy one. Take my fool dollars you fool!

  • The_Wretched

    Artists will art.

  • MustacheHam

    wow, these are amazing. :)

  • Talon184

    Absolutely beautiful.

  • the Dude

    Pff, whatever. Come back when you're writing a formula that makes those "paintings"

  • JJtoob

    Honestly, that was my first thought of how he made the paintings haha.

  • Wilf Smith

    Amazing. Great output, such dedication. If I'm even half as capable when I'm his age I'll be very happy !

  • Bubbubsky

    Well done. This is so, SO much better than the crap that these "modern" artists tend to put out. Talent is talent, no matter the medium.

  • Just further proves the old adage "It's a poor craftsman who blames his tools". Master Artists can create beauty with anything.

    I want one of this guy's Excel paintings.

  • Meh

    Cool guy. Clearly he's more skilled than Andy Warhole was. Even if he can't paint.

  • To be fair, I once was driving down the road and saw a large dog throwing up by the side of the road. A smaller dog ran up and started eating the puke. And both dogs were more skilled than Andy Warhol was.

  • GeneralDisorder

    People in Pittsburgh call the Andy Warhol bridge "the Seventh Street Bridge" or alternately the "Polish Weirdo Bridge".

    I prefer the Polish Weirdo bridge because then I can pretend like it's named after me.

  • Talon184

    I dunno...I hear ol' Andy was pretty good at cleaning up puke...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art on a budget, artist, beautiful, being cheap, digital art, digital painting, good job, how much for you to send me the file so i can print it out myself?, impressive, keep up the good work, making it work, microsoft, microsoft excel, microsoft paint, painting, painting things, programs, skills, sure why not, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post