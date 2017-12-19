A Ride Through Disney World's Space Mountain With The Lights On

This is a video of what it looks like to ride Disney World's Space Mountain roller coaster with all the lights in the building turned on. How does it look? Not nearly as fun as with all the lights off. It's like trying to make love with the bedroom lights on and still pretend you're having sex with a space alien. "Um, WHAT?!" Nothing dear!

Keep going for the video, as well as one a regular ride with the lights off for reference.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees some things are better left to the imagination.