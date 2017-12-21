A Magic Themed Hidden Compartment Coffee Table

This is a video of woodworker and Youtuber David Lundell demonstrating how his magic themed hidden compartment coffee table works. Mostly by using a magnetic magic wand to poke things and reveal secrets. Pretty cool. I've always wanted more hidden compartments in my life. AND SECRET PASSAGEWAYS. Which is why I finally took the initiative and installed one. "You cut a hole in your bedroom wall so you could reach the fridge with one of those plastic robot claw grabbers." Batman would be proud, right?

