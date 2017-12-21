A Magic Themed Hidden Compartment Coffee Table

December 21, 2017

magic-secret-compartment-coffee-table.jpg

This is a video of woodworker and Youtuber David Lundell demonstrating how his magic themed hidden compartment coffee table works. Mostly by using a magnetic magic wand to poke things and reveal secrets. Pretty cool. I've always wanted more hidden compartments in my life. AND SECRET PASSAGEWAYS. Which is why I finally took the initiative and installed one. "You cut a hole in your bedroom wall so you could reach the fridge with one of those plastic robot claw grabbers." Batman would be proud, right?

Thanks again to Vano, who agrees the problem with hidden compartments is remembering how to open them when you've had too much to drink.

  • Jenness

    I love that there are still creators in this world with this incredible mix of talent, imagination, determination and whimsy who will not just dream but makes these treasures. I think I loved the peepholes the best :)

  • TheQiwiMan

    Pervert...

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Magnet Themed"

    FTFY

  • dougfunnay

    magnets how do they work?

  • Doog

    You're ruining the magic

  • TheQiwiMan

    Word for word what I hear every time I make the sex with the woman.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Hahahahahaha!

    Okay okay, you got me. I mean the blow-up doll.. NO KINK SHAMING

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    that gif made me chortle.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It's where he keeps his virginity.

  • Tim Buchanan

    I'll take 3.

  • Meh

    Pretty insane.

