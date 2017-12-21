A Gingerbread Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

This is the gingerbread Imperial Star Destroyer built by the Sweden-based Star Wars Bakery (there's no way that's a legal name to use for your business). Also, from the build photos I looked at it appears it was hot-glued together, which is a huge no-no for authentic gingerbread building). It's currently on display at EA's DICE headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. So, if you're in the area go take a big bite out of it and tell them I expected more from Star Wars Battlefront II.

Thanks to Michelle, who doesn't mind a little hot glue in her cookies. Same here, I'll eat anything.