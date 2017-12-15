A Giant Buddha Temple In Thailand With A 17-Story Dragon Wrapped Around It

This is a short video highlighting the Wat Samphran Buddhist temple (aka The Temple Of The Rising Dragon') in the Samphran district of Thailand. The hollow temple measures 80 meters tall (a reference to how long Buddha lived, ~263-feet) and has a giant 17-story dragon wrapped around the entire thing. You can even climb stairs to the top and pet the dragon's beard or climb inside it. Now that is a pretty cool temple. For reference, my body is my temple, so it measures just over six feet tall, is significantly fatter around the middle, and entirely underwhelming in every way.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gloria, who agrees when it comes to death-defying adventure, temples of doom are your best bet.