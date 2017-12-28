A Full Functional Rubik's Cube Made Out Of Ice

This is a video of the ice Rubik's Cube created by puzzle fanatic Tony Fisher (previously: his world's largest and smallest Rubik's Cubes). Cool, but with no colors isn't it always solved? In his own words while I pour some bourbon over that cube and charge $45 for it at a mixology bar.

This is my Rubik's Cube made from 95% ice and it is fully functional. All 8 corners and 12 edges are solid ice. The 6 centres are 50% ice and the core is plastic. The screws and springs are regular metal ones. The puzzle shown is a first attempt and works surprising well. I am thinking about making others with full ice centres and also fully coloured ones.

Impressive, Tony, but do you know what would be even more impressive than a Rubik's Cube made out of ice? "A Rubik's Cube made out of fire?" A Rubik's Cube made out of fi-- wait, how did you know I was going to say that?! "You always say dumb shit." FACTAROONY.

Keep going for the video, but the part at the beginning is it melting played in reverse, not it being made.

Thanks to CWC, who informed me he just made a Rubik's Cube out of human bones. Cool! *forwards email to police*