A Chart Of How Many There Are Of Every Known Lightsaber Color

December 21, 2017

This is a chart detailing the known color of 132 unique lightsabers throughout the Star Wars movies and Legends extended universe. Why they didn't include an actual number for each is beyond me, because it's kind of hard to tell where the tip of a lightsaber falls on the vertical axis. Still, I learned a lot by looking at it. Mostly, that there were a lot of red and blue lightsabers, a fair amount of green ones, and all the rest look like sex toys.

Thanks to Rodney, who agrees somebody should have made a rainbow lightsaber to really stand out.

  • Jenness

    Isn't carmine the same as red though?

  • It's a shade of red.

  • DrZanz

    The rest look like sex toys?
    I don't know what you've been playing with mate, but blue would still be my choice
    :o

  • Moshugaani

    What a shitty chart since it doesn't show the actual numbers or other key data in abbreviated form.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Back in MY day there were only blue red and green.

    Damn kids.

  • I was once asked by a guy at a party if I wanted to see his lightsaber...
    http://www.reactiongifs.com...

  • Bling Nye

    Please tell me you whipped out yours and beat him with it. https://media2.giphy.com/me...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Whatever that is... I'm into it.

  • That sounds like almost as bad a euphemism as he used.

  • Bling Nye

    If you have a penis, I'd probably have to agree. https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • I don't have a penis, no.
    Although... https://www.extremerestrain...

  • Bling Nye

    Well, that would definitely work for a good beat down.

  • Munihausen

    ROTJ >> ROTS >> TESB >> ANH >> AOTC >> RO >> TLJ >> TPM >> those two Ewok movies >> TFA

  • Draco Basileus

    Did you really put ROTJ above TESB? And AOTC above RO? And TFA last, after the Ewok Adventures? You're crazy.

    My list:

    TESB > ROTJ > TFA > RO > ROTS > ANH > TLJ > AOTC > TPM > Ewok Shit

  • Munihausen

    I prefer the cheese over the human interest stories; I accept others' preference for the opposite. I am being a bit hyperbolic with the Ewok movies, which are memorable in their own way (marooned on Endor and some group of space monkeys kill my parents, wtf!), but you have a fine list.

  • Draco Basileus

    Fair enough.

  • tyr2180

    Can we at least all agree that it's still Wars >> Trek?

  • Draco Basileus

    Agreed

