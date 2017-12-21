A Chart Of How Many There Are Of Every Known Lightsaber Color

This is a chart detailing the known color of 132 unique lightsabers throughout the Star Wars movies and Legends extended universe. Why they didn't include an actual number for each is beyond me, because it's kind of hard to tell where the tip of a lightsaber falls on the vertical axis. Still, I learned a lot by looking at it. Mostly, that there were a lot of red and blue lightsabers, a fair amount of green ones, and all the rest look like sex toys.

Thanks to Rodney, who agrees somebody should have made a rainbow lightsaber to really stand out.