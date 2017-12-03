3-Year Old Demonstrates His Skills At Rally Race Driving Simulator

December 27, 2017

3-year-old-rally-racing-driver.jpg

This is a video of Finnish 3-year old Alex demonstrating his driving prowess while playing racing video game DiRT Rally, complete with steering wheel and pedals. He is hands down a better driver than anyone I know, and even inspired me to develop a new, very lucrative business model. "Does it involve subcontracting 3-year old Finnish children to drive Ubers as fast as they can?" DON'T YOU GO STEALING MY GENIUS.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees this kid should at least be delivering pizzas already.

Previous Post
Next Post