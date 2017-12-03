3-Year Old Demonstrates His Skills At Rally Race Driving Simulator

This is a video of Finnish 3-year old Alex demonstrating his driving prowess while playing racing video game DiRT Rally, complete with steering wheel and pedals. He is hands down a better driver than anyone I know, and even inspired me to develop a new, very lucrative business model. "Does it involve subcontracting 3-year old Finnish children to drive Ubers as fast as they can?" DON'T YOU GO STEALING MY GENIUS.

Keep going for the video.

