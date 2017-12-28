1:24 Scale LEGO Crane Almost Takes Up A Whole Room, Can Pick Up A Chair

This is a video demonstration of the 1:24 scale Liebherr LR 11000 crane built by Youtuber Dawid Szmandra. It's "99.9% LEGO, exceptions are PRINTED pulley wheels, stickers, strings." It weighs around 60-pounds (27kg), is 24-feet long (picture proof after the jump), and operates using 4 LEGO Mindstorms EV3 Intelligent Bricks, 9 motors, 7 light sensors and 1 touch sensor. It's slewing ring bearings are even made out of minifig heads! As shown in the video, it's strong enough to lift a chair. Now that's a marvel of engineering. You think this is how the ancient Egyptians built the pyramids? "No." Aliens? "Is there any way they weren't?" I knew you were a logical thinker.

Keep going for the video, chair pickup is at the end.

Thanks to David L and n0nentity, who agrees this thing will come in super handy when moving day comes.