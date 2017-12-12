100 People Attempt Their Best Chewbacca Impression
This is a video of a hundred different people trying to do their best Chewbacca impression. It is every bit as painful as you might imagine. Then take that imagined pain and multiple it by fifty to solve the equation for how painful it actually is. Like, okay okay okay -- have you ever nailgunned your foot to the floor before?
Keep going for the video, complete with one girl who mistook 'Chewbacca' for '2-Pac'.
Thanks to Ramen Tom, who agrees this is the video equivalent of a cold shower.
-
Ollie Williams
-
Jenness
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Jenness
-
TheQiwiMan
Read More: characters, chewbacca, dear god, grunting, impersonation, impression, make it stop, making noises, nice try, so that's what that looks and sounds like, star wars, there is no way chewbacca understood a word of any of that, trying hard and believing in yourself still isn't enough sometimes, yeah you did