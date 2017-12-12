100 People Attempt Their Best Chewbacca Impression

December 12, 2017

This is a video of a hundred different people trying to do their best Chewbacca impression. It is every bit as painful as you might imagine. Then take that imagined pain and multiple it by fifty to solve the equation for how painful it actually is. Like, okay okay okay -- have you ever nailgunned your foot to the floor before?

Keep going for the video, complete with one girl who mistook 'Chewbacca' for '2-Pac'.

Thanks to Ramen Tom, who agrees this is the video equivalent of a cold shower.

  • Ollie Williams

    Can't do it, as I can't roll my "R's". :(

  • Jenness

    I can't either. And I've been trying for an hour. I need a lozenge.

  • FILM IT! PUT IT ON YOUTUBE! GIVE YOUR AUDIENCE WHAT WE WANT!

  • Jenness

    So this is how you dudes get those chicks on KIK. I rebuke your flimsy attempt! *holds up a cassette tape* This is the song of my people and your millennial tactics do not work on me! *flings it at you* (It's Deep Purple's Smoke on the Water and smells faintly of weed and crushed pubescent dreams)

  • Good enough for me!!
    http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photo...

