Your Mate, It's What's For Dinner: Video About Female Praying Mantises Eating Their Lovers

November 15, 2017

Above: Decapitated male mantis copulates with a female.

This is a short nature documentary clip from DEEP LOOK discussing why female praying mantises kill and eat their mates, sometimes decapitating them prior, at which point special nerves in the male's abdomen can still carry out copulation. Wait -- WHAT?! Mother Nature, put down the wine. In the narrators own words:

But wait, look -- he's been decapitated, but his body is still moving. Like it's on autopilot. Kind of a zombie mating machine.

"Kind of a zombie mating machine." How's that for some vivid imagery? It's like I can close my eyes and see it so crystal clear, then really wish I hadn't and swear I'll never close my eyes again and learn to sleep with open like my college freshman-year roommate.

Keep going for the video, complete with plenty of ultra-HD closeups of Zorak being eaten. Note to self: do whatever you can to not be reincarnated as a praying mantis (at least not a male).

  • LABKHArris

    Sometimes it's good to be female.

  • Meh, still a tie with hyenas for "Most Fucked Up Sexual Relations in the Animal Kingdom".

  • steve holt

    effing gross

  • Chaz Gomez

    Who and how did you get the video of my divorce hearing...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    doesn't matter got laid

  • GeneralDisorder

    If you asked a 14 year old boy who happened to be a sexual deviant with a violent streak to draw you the perfect animal, he would draw you a mantis... with a laser beam.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    5 eyed weirdos! If you haven't watched the Zefrank video recently, do that.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Did in fact google "live tennis pornography".

  • And... ?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Zefrank's twitter pops up.

  • Meh

    So yeah, a reason to be happy. If i were a praying mantis i would be dead right now. Thanks GW, feeling a little better.

  • Sometimes it's good to be female.

  • Geekologie

    I would probably still be alive and hoping I get to die one day

  • GeneralDisorder

    /r/2meirl4meirl

