Yamaha's New Leaning, Two Front-Wheeled Motorcycle

These are several shots and promotional videos for the 2019 Yamaha NIKEN, a "leaning multi-wheel motorcycle" that will be available the second half of 2018, provided the world doesn't end by then. The bike is powered by a 847cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 12 valves engine and the ability to lean on its two front wheels is supposed to help sharp cornering on winding roads (in the video they compare the motion to that of a downhill skier). Makes sense. It also makes it look like you put your motorcycle's training wheels on backwards.

Keep going for a couple more shots and two promo videos.

