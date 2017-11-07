Yamaha's New Leaning, Two Front-Wheeled Motorcycle

yamaha-niken-1.jpg

These are several shots and promotional videos for the 2019 Yamaha NIKEN, a "leaning multi-wheel motorcycle" that will be available the second half of 2018, provided the world doesn't end by then. The bike is powered by a 847cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 12 valves engine and the ability to lean on its two front wheels is supposed to help sharp cornering on winding roads (in the video they compare the motion to that of a downhill skier). Makes sense. It also makes it look like you put your motorcycle's training wheels on backwards.

yamaha-niken-2.jpg

yamaha-niken-3.jpg

yamaha-niken-4.jpg

Thanks to DC, who agrees you don't even need front wheels if you're never not doing a wheelie.

  • Firmadi Libra

    this is not suitable for use in Indonesia, many road holes. http://teknohot.com

  • mark

    perfect for lane splitting - not

  • Doog

    I honestly can figure out if it looks awesome or stupid. It's like different angles are affecting my opinion.

  • Mark

    I prefer the Can Am Spyder F3 to this. It doesn't lean but it looks more stable then this thing.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I drive a motorcycle and I tried a Can Am, and the Can Am sucks. You can't lean to turn and you have to rely on arms legs muscles to not tip your body over the bike.

  • The_Wretched

    Go ahead and put dual rear wheels as well, spread them far apart for stability and then wrap the whole in a shell to keep dry. (tada, geo metro!)

  • Pretty cool lookin tricycle!

