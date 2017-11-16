WTF Is That?!: Wriggling Larval Mass On Side Of Tree

In no thank you news, this is video of some sort of wriggling larval mass attached to the side of a tree. Honestly, I'm not exactly sure what the hell is going on here, but I do know that I don't like it. The person filming is so brave they even poke it. I would not have done that, at least not with anything except an aerosol fireball. When reached for comment about the incident, Mother Nature admitted she'd discovered bath salts.

Keep going for the video while I try to figure out why this wasn't on fire already.

