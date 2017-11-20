Womp Womp: Weather Channel's Live-Stream Of Georgia Dome Implosion Gets Interrupted By Bus, Cameraman Loses It

November 20, 2017

This is a video from The Weather Channel's live-stream of the Georgia Dome implosion (it was replaced by the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium) featuring a city bus that blocks the most exciting part of the demolition. In the cameraman's own words:

Come on bus, get out of the way!


Bus!

Jesus get out of the way bus!

Are you...are you...are you...ARRRRRH!

God***mit!

Damn lady!

Thankfully, plenty of other people got clear footage of the implosion (another video of that below), but this is still my favorite. There's just something about people losing their cool that brings great joy to my heart. "Who are you, the Grinch?" Please, my heart is seven and half sizes too small. Still, what I lack in heart I more than make up for in other things. "You're talking about your penis." You are!

Keep for this video lesson in how not to set up a shot, and a much less obstructed view.

Thanks to hairless, for inspiring me to follow my heart and pursue a career in demolition.

  • Deksam

    I was there, but didn't see it because I was walking away in slow motion.

  • Andyman7714

    I saw bigfoot out in the wilds once. Went to take a picture and some goddam city bus pulled in front of it!

  • Norma R. Rice

  • Monte Cowger

    now you know why the chicken crossed the road ha ha

  • BUS BLOCKED.

    Dude's gunna have blueballs all day now...

  • Meh

    Haha that guy all mad, but really who's fault is it.

  • captaindash

    He's not blaming the bus, he's getting scared because he had ONE JOB! Missing the moment is even worse when you know it's your fault.

  • Talon184

    He sets up in the middle of the street and is surprised when a vehicle blocks his shot...I'd be surprised if he was lucky enough to get a clear view.

  • dartanian300

    The city actually set up that location for the media to take pictures/video.

  • Talon184

    Then....he didn't point out to the city that the middle of the street was a bad spot and is surprised when a vehicle blocked his shot...

