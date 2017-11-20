Womp Womp: Weather Channel's Live-Stream Of Georgia Dome Implosion Gets Interrupted By Bus, Cameraman Loses It

This is a video from The Weather Channel's live-stream of the Georgia Dome implosion (it was replaced by the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium) featuring a city bus that blocks the most exciting part of the demolition. In the cameraman's own words:

Come on bus, get out of the way!

Bus! Jesus get out of the way bus! Are you...are you...are you...ARRRRRH! God***mit! Damn lady!

Thankfully, plenty of other people got clear footage of the implosion (another video of that below), but this is still my favorite. There's just something about people losing their cool that brings great joy to my heart. "Who are you, the Grinch?" Please, my heart is seven and half sizes too small. Still, what I lack in heart I more than make up for in other things. "You're talking about your penis." You are!

Keep for this video lesson in how not to set up a shot, and a much less obstructed view.

Thanks to hairless, for inspiring me to follow my heart and pursue a career in demolition.