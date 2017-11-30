Woman Screams During Orchestra Performance When Bass Drum Hits

November 30, 2017

orchestra-scream.jpg

This is a video of the North State Symphony performing Stravinsky's The Firebird at the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California when a loud change in the music and bass drum blast causes a female audience member to scream. Most people are reporting she was asleep and the drum woke her, but I suspect she's just an easily frightened old lady. I mean the bass hits so hard it shakes the mounted camera, so it's no surprise it could shock an old woman. Hell, I got scared and I was just watching the video on my laptop with its shitty speakers and already knew the bass drop was coming. I'm a delicate flower. "You're poison ivy." Wipe with me, do it I dare you.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees its even better to scream at an orchestra when it's really quiet.

