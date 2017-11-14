Why Are You So Weird?: A Cat Obsessed With Licking Window Blinds

This is a short video of Youtuber Ragekolb's cat, who "is a weirdo that loves licking plastic. Sometimes she gets behind the blinds and licks them." This is a video of one of those times. Cats are so weird. Sometimes I wish I was a cat, but then I get thinking about the whole butt licking thing and I'm like, I dunno, does a cat have to do that? Because I'm not sure I could. As a matter of fact, I'm confident I couldn't. "Because you've tried before?" Come on, we were all middle-school age at some point.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Elizabeth B, who inquired to see if she can hire the cat to clean her blinds.