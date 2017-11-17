What The Hell Was That?: Puppet Teddy Bear Struggles To Serve Drinks To Customers At Japanese Restaurant

November 17, 2017

teddy-bear-server.jpg

Note: Keep your volume in check, screaming.

This is a video from a restaurant in Japan where a teddy bear tries to deliver drinks to patrons, but struggles to do so, eventually screaming and getting crushed under the weight of the tray. That...is not what I had in mind when I said I'd like to go to dinner and a show. I generally frown on screaming in restaurants. Unless it's a couple breaking up on their anniversary, in which case I want a front-row seat and if there's any VIP or backstage passes available I'm buying them.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Laura I, who agrees this is why you don't hire toys.

Tesla's Second Generation Roadster Doing 0 - 60 In 1.9 Seconds

Previous Story

Navy Admits To Wiener Drawing In The Sky Above Washington

Next Story
  • steve holt

    It reminded me of the emporer's new clothes. Everyone laughing nervously only because others were.

    What is sorely needed is the little boy that cries out "the emporer is naked" in the form of "that man has severe behavioral issues and should be quarantined"

  • steve holt

    What the frickity frick?

  • Jonathan Tippett

    I happen to be an expert on this subject.

    This restauraunt is known as "Frog is Stranger than Fiction" and it's inside the stairwell of an apartment. I recommend you look it up on YouTube, it's insane. Highlights include:

    Menu written in crayon on an old magazine

    you must sing your order to receive service
    You may order a country such as France, Japan, or America and you will receive a performance catered to that country
    General harassment by the host

  • Adibobea9
  • Frédéric Purenne

    I almost gave you a downvote because of how bad and repulsive all this sounds, until I realized you were simply giving information.

  • Doog

    How good is the weed in Japan exactly?

  • Kim Nigel Heywood

    Another drama major going for an Oscar in a restaurant...if he would have killed himself with chopsticks then I would clap...

  • Talon184

    That was one grizzly video. I had to hit paws several times because I almost pooh-ed myself.

    And, for more puns, I offer this do-it-yourself starter pack...

    kodiak
    hibernate
    big-fat-bear

    Have fun creating!

  • Doog

    I've been to this restaurant so many times when I walk in the owner gives me a big-fat-bear hug. The food is so good I cannot help myself and I eat so much I end up needing to hibernate afterwards. One time our server messed up the 'bear server' bit and ended up falling on the ground himself. Luckily we got it all on camera, a true kodiac moment.

  • Talon184

    well done...i approve

  • Draco Basileus

    He bear-ly made it.

    ...I'll show myself out.

  • Ollie Williams

    "Sir, could you shut the fuck up and just give me the iced tea I ordered?"

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: check please!, dinner, dinner and a show, drinks, eating things, entertainment, meanwhile in japan, no thank you, restaurant, screaming, service with a scream, so that's what that looks and sounds like, terrifying, the little bear that couldn't, yelling
Previous Post
Next Post