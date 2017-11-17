What The Hell Was That?: Puppet Teddy Bear Struggles To Serve Drinks To Customers At Japanese Restaurant

Note: Keep your volume in check, screaming.

This is a video from a restaurant in Japan where a teddy bear tries to deliver drinks to patrons, but struggles to do so, eventually screaming and getting crushed under the weight of the tray. That...is not what I had in mind when I said I'd like to go to dinner and a show. I generally frown on screaming in restaurants. Unless it's a couple breaking up on their anniversary, in which case I want a front-row seat and if there's any VIP or backstage passes available I'm buying them.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Laura I, who agrees this is why you don't hire toys.