What The Hell Is Wrong With This Dog's Head? (SPOILER: Nothing)

This is a shot of two dogs, one of which appears to be some sort of radiation disaster mutant. It isn't though, it just SPOILER: has its head turned 90-degrees counterclockwise. Just turn your own head 90-degrees counterclockwise and you'll see it. Haha, you remind me of my dog when she doesn't understand what I'm saying. Once you do see it as a regular dog head though it's hard to unsee, although I still can because I have gifts. Just not very powerful gifts, as evidenced by my numerous rejection letters to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Plus Professor X said I was too old, which hurt, because age, like any letter of the alphabet, is just a number. "Did you even go to regular kindergarten?" I was really banking on this School for Gifted Youngers thing.

Keep going for a shot of the image rotated for clarity.

