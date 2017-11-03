What Sorcery Is This?: Lighting A Table On Fire Zippo Trick

November 3, 2017

Note: The gif doesn't really do it justice but I felt it was better than a couple screencaps so just watch the video.

This is a short video of some guy flipping a Zippo around, igniting his finger, then using it to set his table on fire. It almost looks like a disco party the way the blue flames dance around the table. This guy seems like he'd make a pretty cool friend. I mean, provided you don't mind catching fire every once in a while, which I don't. One time I even set myself on fire just to leave work early, and that was right now.

Keep going for the video while I set the fire sprinklers in the building off and everyone declares me a hero.

Thanks to Alan, who agrees there's no problem fire can't solve.

  • Andyman7714

    Pffft! I can light a whole house on fire with just a can of gasoline.

  • Bling Nye

    How do you ignite the gasoline? With your smoldering good looks?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Don't use gasoline. Seriously. Too much vapor. Use something less volatile but still easy to light like kerosene.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    nothing says classy like lighter tricks. though vape tricks are trying their hardest to lower that floor and succeeding.

