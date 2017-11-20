What Sorcery Is This?: Archer Learns How To Curve Arrows Around Objects

This is a video of skilled archer (and presumable Renaissance Faire special guest) Lars Andersen (previously) demonstrating his ability to curve arrows around objects, including live people. I can't say that's a volunteer situation I would have raised my hand for. Still, very impressive skills. You know, I actually took an archery course a few years back to hone my apocalypse survival skills but I was kicked out without a refund because "No, we're not doing the apple on top of a head trick," and "You just shot me!"

Keep going for the very impressive video.

Thanks to Scooner, who's not convinced this guy hasn't learned how to conjure portals.