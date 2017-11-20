What Sorcery Is This?: Archer Learns How To Curve Arrows Around Objects

November 20, 2017

This is a video of skilled archer (and presumable Renaissance Faire special guest) Lars Andersen (previously) demonstrating his ability to curve arrows around objects, including live people. I can't say that's a volunteer situation I would have raised my hand for. Still, very impressive skills. You know, I actually took an archery course a few years back to hone my apocalypse survival skills but I was kicked out without a refund because "No, we're not doing the apple on top of a head trick," and "You just shot me!"

Keep going for the very impressive video.

Thanks to Scooner, who's not convinced this guy hasn't learned how to conjure portals.

Man Trains His Tiny Pet Spider To High Five

Previous Story

Womp Womp: Weather Channel's Live-Stream Of Georgia Dome Implosion Gets Interrupted By Bus, Cameraman Loses It

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: archery, bow and arrow, hunting, impressive, interesting, magic, man i wish i had a cool skill, neato, oh wow, please don't shoot me, problem solving, sharp, shooting things, skills, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, weapons, what sorcery is this?, wow
Previous Post
Next Post