What It Would Look Like: If Cuphead Was A 1992 Game Boy Game

This is a video produced by the folks at Youtube channel 98demake imagining if the very difficult indie run-and-gunner Cuphead was actually a 1992 release for the Game Boy. As you can see, it looks very appropriate, although the 1930's cartoon art style is almost entirely unnoticeable with the Game Boy's primitive graphics. Besides, if you've ever tried beating Cuphead on expert mode, you probably know it would look more like I threw my Game Boy so many times it's nothing but vertical lines now anyways.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, for inspiring me to delete the game and admit I'm no expert. Not at anything.