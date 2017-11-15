What A Time To Be Alive: The Grilled Cheese Toaster

November 15, 2017

grilled-cheese-toaster-1.jpg

This is the $25 Grilled Cheese Toaster from Nostalgia Electrics (previously: their bacon toaster and 3-in-1 breakfast station). You just insert buttered bread with cheese into the baskets, and a few minutes later, GRILLED CHEESE. It has a dial for adjusting your preferred amount of grilledness, and includes a removable tray at the bottom to catch the inevitable butter and melted cheese drippage. Me? I still make grilled cheese sandwiches the exact same way I did when I was a kid growing up in Alabama. "Which is?" Telling my mom that she makes the best ones.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    what the hell are you defrosting in this thing?

  • Andyman7714

    From the archives of Rube Goldberg?

  • Chris J

    Or just use toaster bags

  • WhiteEagle2

    Just turn a regular toaster on its side.

  • Or don't and just use a toaster vertically like this dumb ass thing does. With two pieces of bread a normal toaster will hold the bread even more snug than this one would. I don't understand a GC maker ever being vertical, but if it is... it's just a toaster.

  • Bling Nye

    As shitty as this product seems to me, I still feel compelled to point out this thing has fryer basket-looking things with handles for getting the sandwich in/out, which is a massive betterment as compared with trying to jimmy the sandwich out of a regular toaster with a butter knife.

    You say "snug" but I'm pretty sure most toasters wouldn't handle the width of two slices of bread with cheese betwixt 'em, let alone the hassle/nightmare of trying to get them back out.

  • Mark

    A bagel toaster would probably be close to the right thickness.

    Either way, It seems to be just as easy to heat up a skillet and slap some buttered bread and cheese on it. flip. repeat.

  • WhiteEagle2

    I think what makes this special is the cheese drip pan, but if you put it on its side, it won't drip (as much)

