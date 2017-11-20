Well That Sucks: Automatic Car Wash Employee Gets Wrapped Up In Giant Spinning Brush

This is some footage from an automatic carwash where an employee accidentally gets his hose wrapped in one of the giant spinning brushes, causing him to get wrapped up in one of those giant spinning brushes. That does not look like a very fun ride and I just vomited trying to watch it. I get dizzy easily, but the worst kind of dizzy is when I position my pillow wrong and my head hangs over the top and I get paroxysmal positional vertigo and wake up so dizzy I beg my girlfriend to kill me. "Um, what?" I thought it happens to everyone.

Keep going for the video of the would not pay to ride.

Thanks to Cameron, who didn't know Walter White even had a security camera in his carwash.