View From Inside Tractor Trailer Of Thieves Breaking In At 80km/h (~50MPH) To Steal Goods

November 2, 2017

breaking-into-moving-truck.jpg

This is some tractor trailer security camera footage from Swedish shipping company PostNord of a group of robbers breaking into the back of truck while traveling down the highway at 80km/h (~50MPH) to take a peek at the goods inside and decide if they're worth stealing (previously: a night-vision video from a helicopter of Romanian thieves doing the same thing to nab a shipment of iPhones back in 2012). Would you jump to and from the hood of a car traveling at 50MPH to steal a crate of fidget spinners? Because I sure as hell wouldn't. I'd do it just for fun and to impress my friends.

Keep going for the video while I speculate what the robbers' next plan of action is if they do find a shipment of something they want. Toss it through the windshield of your getaway car?

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees these guys need to go out and start asking for job applications before they wind up with tire tracks across their backs.

  • Tom327Cat

    These trailers are suspiciously well lit.

  • David Shire

    I'd do it, Swedish prison sounds awesome! https://mic.com/articles/10...

  • Meh

    Put camera's to film the load, don't check the camera's in real time DERRRRP.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Did you watch the video? Because it ends with the truck pulling over with police behind it.

    Anyway, if you were actively being robbed and know it you shouldn't try to stop it because the cargo is insured and replaceable. Your life is not.

  • Bling Nye

    Ends with "a" truck being pulled over. The truck that pulled over with the cops was a different one from the earlier footage.

    If I were the truck driver, I'd be sorely tempted to jam on the brakes, knowing how close the guy is following; could totally fuck up their car.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    people get caught and arrested in the trailer at the end of the video

  • Bling Nye

    And that's just the trailer, imagine the whole movie!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    and people say trailers give away too much nowadays. good job police!

  • Meh

    Big Dogged. You're right hehe.

