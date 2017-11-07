Video Of Sharks Attacking A Submarine To Keep It From Their Whale Carcass Dinner

November 7, 2017

sharks-attack-sub.jpg

This is some behind-the-scenes footage from Blue Planet II of a group of large sharks attacking a manned submarine at a depth of 750-meters to keep it away from the whale carcass they're feeding on. Apparently they view the sub as potential competition, and, along with biting each other for first dibs of the dead whale, also ram the submarine. In one scientists own words: "The submarine is very strong. But they're so big and strong, that I'm a little bit afraid. Move. Move away. Go!" Wow, I hope you know I'm being honest when I say no thank you. They should have sent an unmanned submersible down there instead. Or, even better yet, nothing at all. Besides, everything we need to know about the oceans I've already learned from watching Aquaman in action. "Which is?" The dude bangs giant squids and hammerheads, you can't trust anything down there.

Keep going for the video.


Thanks to Linby, who agrees they should have mounted robotic arms and boxing gloves on the front of that sub.

  • Draco Basileus

    If someone stuck a giant camera, with bright lights, in my face while I was eating I'd get a little pushy too. Might even get a little stabby...

