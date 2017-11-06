Video Of Car Salesman Demonstrating Van's Child-Safe Sliding Door With His Own Neck Ends How You'd Expect

November 6, 2017

This is a video of a car salesman demonstrating the child-safe sliding door on a minivan by sticking his own neck in the closing door. While it may be still be child-safe, it doesn't appear to be adult-safe. That's why you always have to read the fine print. You know, I remember when I was a kid I closed a sliding van door on my brother's hand. I thought for sure he was going to lose all his fingers, which would have been awesome because then I wouldn't have had to wait for his turn to play Nintendo.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark V, who agrees maybe he should have tested it with a broomstick first.

  • Juvenal Osegueralopez

    "Price is Right Fail music"

  • Bling Nye

    Getting head in the minivan...

    ...you're doing it wrong.

  • MustacheHam

    When cars thirst for blood, they show no mercy! >:D

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    In certain instances the gene pool is self-editing.

  • Doog

    Based on the way the video cuts out at the end I think it's safe to assume that salesperson is dead and the dealership is putting a massive discount on that van since there is likely still a head inside.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't know what language they're speaking but let's just assume China. Everyone knows the Chinese don't value human life. If anything there's probably a mark-up for some magical something or other involving human sacrifice.

  • Draco Basileus

    Nothing a little Clorox bleach spray and that weird sawdust mixture my elementary school janitor used to sprinkle on blood and vomit in the hallways couldn't fix.

  • LOL whoever decided to put the Plants Vs. Zombies game music over this, you win the award for 'Outstanding Internet Randomness' today.

  • Jenness

    I agree!!!

