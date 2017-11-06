Video Of Car Salesman Demonstrating Van's Child-Safe Sliding Door With His Own Neck Ends How You'd Expect
This is a video of a car salesman demonstrating the child-safe sliding door on a minivan by sticking his own neck in the closing door. While it may be still be child-safe, it doesn't appear to be adult-safe. That's why you always have to read the fine print. You know, I remember when I was a kid I closed a sliding van door on my brother's hand. I thought for sure he was going to lose all his fingers, which would have been awesome because then I wouldn't have had to wait for his turn to play Nintendo.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Mark V, who agrees maybe he should have tested it with a broomstick first.
