Video Of A Neural Network Creating An Infinite Amount Of Anime Girl Faces

November 16, 2017

10 Minutes of Imaginary Japanese Anime Face

This is a ten minute video created by the folks at website MakeGirlsMoe, who used a neural network to constantly morph new anime girl faces. It makes so many characters. I tried to give them all names but I stopped after twenty seconds because I realized I wanted to save my life's greatest accomplishment until I'm a little older so I still have something to look forward to. "You mean you ran out of names." I felt like Anime Girl #'s 1 - 280 just didn't do them justice.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Chris C, who agrees somebody, somewhere out there, is way to into this. Actually there's probably a lot of them.

Real Things That Exist: Dead Insect Fingernail Art

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Now do tentacle monsters

  • Only "girls"?

    SEXIST RAPE CULTURE PATRIARCHY TOXIC MASCULINITY

  • steve holt

    If you've seen the first five seconds, you've seen the whole thing.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: anime, awesome you just invented like ten thousand new characters, computers, faces, freaky deaky, i like the ones that are in between faces and kinda look like mutants!, morphing, neural network, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, to infinity and beyond!, video
Previous Post