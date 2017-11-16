Video Of A Neural Network Creating An Infinite Amount Of Anime Girl Faces

This is a ten minute video created by the folks at website MakeGirlsMoe, who used a neural network to constantly morph new anime girl faces. It makes so many characters. I tried to give them all names but I stopped after twenty seconds because I realized I wanted to save my life's greatest accomplishment until I'm a little older so I still have something to look forward to. "You mean you ran out of names." I felt like Anime Girl #'s 1 - 280 just didn't do them justice.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Chris C, who agrees somebody, somewhere out there, is way to into this. Actually there's probably a lot of them.