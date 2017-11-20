Video From A Japanese Game Show Of Contestants Trying To Climb Oiled Stairs

November 20, 2017

japanese-oil-game-show.jpg

Because Japan will always will be the pinnacle of quality entertainment, his is a clip from a Japanese game show in which a rainbow of contestants try to make their way up an oiled staircase. Apparently it isn't very easy, although a single contestant does manage to make it to the top after nine minutes of slipping and falling. Personally, I would have just licked up all the oil in my way to clear a path, but that's just me and I'm a disgusting monster who isn't above drinking a gallon of lube to win a shitty prize.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to ST, who's convinced there's a metaphor for life here somewhere.

Star Trek The Original Series Inspired Bathrobes

Previous Story

Well That Sucks: Automatic Car Wash Employee Gets Wrapped Up In Giant Spinning Brush

Next Story
  • captaindash

    Goddammit the Japanese have the best game shows. Why is there not a whole channel for them here?

  • Reminds me of a job I used to have.

  • Talon184

    Dammit! I mean seriously...DAMMIT! Why the living bloody Hell don't we have these kinds of shows in America???

    DAMMIT!!!!

  • I'm exhausted just WATCHING them.

  • James Mcelroy

    Japanese entrepreneur: What do we do with all these bukake sets? I mean cleaning up and throwing it all away seems like a waste...

  • Draco Basileus

    Is it me, or does it feel like all of Japan dropped LSD after WW2?

  • The_Wretched

    Spoiler: Rock Lee wins. Naruto gave it his best but got tired after being so close so many times.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Hugh's rolling in his grave for not thinking to put a room like this in the mansion

  • MustacheHam

    This also doubles as people bowling. :D

  • netloco

    (sigh) the things i have to masturbate to... zzzzzzzip

  • Munihausen

    nothin' else does it anymore; hate it when that happens

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: competition, dare to dream, dream and you can achieve, falling down, game shows, games, having a great time, having a terrible time, japan, meanwhile in japan, oil, race, racing, slippery, trying hard and believing in yourself, whee!, you can do it!
Previous Post
Next Post