Video From A Japanese Game Show Of Contestants Trying To Climb Oiled Stairs
Because Japan will always will be the pinnacle of quality entertainment, his is a clip from a Japanese game show in which a rainbow of contestants try to make their way up an oiled staircase. Apparently it isn't very easy, although a single contestant does manage to make it to the top after nine minutes of slipping and falling. Personally, I would have just licked up all the oil in my way to clear a path, but that's just me and I'm a disgusting monster who isn't above drinking a gallon of lube to win a shitty prize.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to ST, who's convinced there's a metaphor for life here somewhere.
