Two Wingsuiters Fly Into The Open Door Of A Plane

Because some people's adrenal glands don't get enough of a workout just leaving their apartment like mine do, this is a video of French wingsuiters Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet flying into the open door of a prop plane after jumping from the top of Jungfrau summit of the Bernese Alps in Switzerland. They show a couple misses at the beginning of the video, but thankfully not into the plane's propeller. Adrenaline junkies, am I right? I'd go to the doctor and get your glands checked out, because there might be something wrong. I mean I get more than amped enough just answering a clue correctly on Jeopardy, and these guys have to wingsuit into airplanes. Obviously my feat is way more impressive, but still.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to JackOfNoTrades and Carmen, who agree it would have been even more impressive if they flew into a plane with no pilot and had to take control of it before it crashed into the ground like in the opening of Goldeneye.