Trippy Domino Maze Technique That Makes Dominos Look Like They're Falling In Reverse

November 8, 2017

These are two videos created by domino maze fanatic Hevesh5 demonstrating "the SONIVERSE technique," a domino maze technique that involves bricks falling in one direction, causing another brick hinged on top falls in the opposite direction. It's a little weird to see, like watching two dragonflies making love in midair. "And you've seen that before?" I've never been so jealous in my life.

Keep going for the videos, the second of which is an explanation and tutorial for how to reproduce the trick. PLEASE NOTE: The parts where the dominos stand back up were played in reverse and not an actual trick (although that would be amazing).

Thanks to Kristi, who agrees you're never too old to domino maze. Or pillow fort.

  • Jenness

    This just looks like a whole lotta work to still look like regular dominoes falling for the most part to me. But I'm not a domino expert.

  so "the soniverse technique" is to just use a device that is not a domino at all.

  • The_Wretched

    hmmmmm, when they ran the film backwards, it looked like everything went in reverse.

