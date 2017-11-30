Timelapse Of A Man Creating A Realistic Chewbacca Bust

This is a video of sculptor Stephen Richter creating a lifelike Chewbacca bust. It goes from a terrifying lump of clay to a dead-ringer for everybody's favorite Wookie (unless you like Tarfful or Wullffwarro or Kitwarr more because you dare to be different). Stephen is obviously very talented. He's also obviously got a connection for realistic fur, which is great news because I want to make my girlfriend a cat for Christmas then ask Santa to bring it to life.

Keep going for the video as well as a BONUS bust of Hulk from Thor: Ragnarok.

Thanks to Boris D., who agrees "the detail is f***ing amazing."