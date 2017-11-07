Tiffany & Co.'s $1,000 Tin Can (And Other 'Everyday Objects')

November 7, 2017

tiffany-tin-can-1.jpg

This is Tiffany & Co.'s 'Everyday Objects' collection Tin Can. It's not actually tin though, it's been reimagined in sterling silver and vermeil. It just looks like a soup can, and costs $1,000. There's also a $9,000 ball of braided silver yard, $1,500 LEGO-like "building blocks", a $250 sterling silver crazy straw ($350 in vermeil or rose vermeil), a $750 marker, a $950 paper plate reimagined in silver, and a set of two paper cups reimagined in bone china for $95. Compared to everything else, those sound like a bargain. Regardless, I just added all of them to my gift registry. "Are you getting married?" No. "Are you having a baby?" No. "Well, what are you having?" A really hard time with life right now and could use an expensive present to open.

tiffany-tin-can-2.jpg

tiffany-yarn-ball.jpg

tiffany-building-blocks.jpg

tiffany-marker.jpg

tiffany-crazy-straw.jpg

tiffany-paper-plate-1.jpg

tiffany-paper-plate-2.jpg

tiffany-paper-cups.jpg

Thanks to Philrules and Marty L, who agree it's finally nice to see a Tiffany collection for regular working folks.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    But can I melt them into ingots in a foundry? Because that's what works for me.

  • Munihausen

    Those stackable blocks are pretty sweet. Tiffany's china and baubles are pretty well-made. Their jewelry's gem quality is rather dreadful, however, and when making those purchases you are only paying for the name: the stones are sht.

  • FearlessFarris

    Yes, the diamonds are not great by any stretch. But lots of little girls grow up thinking that they want an engagement ring in a blue Tiffany's box, and they don't know enough about gem stone quality to realize they're paying a 3000% mark-up for a mediocre solitaire ring in a pretty box. I'll hand it to Tiffany's--they have great branding.

  • Munihausen

    Agreed; that blue is subject to its own trademark registration. Out of curiosity, I looked at a 2ct. radiant solitaire, marked as a VVS2, which had black "pepper" inclusions visible to the naked eye in the store's not-brightly-lit room, and the staffperson went on and on about how "you can't see them," despite me telling her that I could see them even without the monocle.

  • MustacheHam

    A silver platter shaped like a paper plate. This might be a good for a metaphore.

  • Bling Nye

    It's great for eating cake off of!

  • MustacheHam

    Agreed.

  • Ollie Williams

    I hate the world we live in.

  • Bling Nye

    ...Brought to you by unrestrained 'free market' Capitalism...

    Fuck the plebs.

  • FearlessFarris

    ...Um, What? Why do you care if someone spends their disposable income on Tiffany trinkets?

    Personally, I know I've spent $1000 on stuff that's arguably dumber than this. At least these items stand a decent shot of becoming collectors items and increasing in value at some future point in time.

    There's nowhere in the world to my knowledge that actually practices "unrestrained 'free market' capitalism," but if capitalism allows people to have excess funds to afford luxuries, than I'm all for it.

    I really don't understand the mentality that everything should be equal for all people, even if that means equally cruddy. If the Tiffany bendy-straws which are wrought by Capitalism are so offensive to you, maybe go try out the egalitarian utopia of Venezuela for a change.

  • Bling Nye

    I love how Venezuela is always the 'go-to' country when any gripe about 'free market' Capitalism comes up, when there's other examples like Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, et al. that are actually much better and accurate, but I digress.

    When I say unrestrained, I don't mean entirely unregulated, because we've seen that hellhole it produced back around the time regulations HAD to be introduced post-Industrial Revolution. Listen to many conservatives or libertarians today and it's all about LESS regulation, hell they'd love deregulating entirely if they could... but again I digress.

    It's far less an 'equal for all' attitude, and more a dislike of humanity in general, specifically those that would buy shit like this when the money could go to something so much more useful, like helping others less fortunate. It's distasteful they'd even make shit like this.

    Unfortunately, much of our society says 'fuck the less fortunate, those lazy worthless fuckers, I got mine!' Which is hilariously, painfully ironic given the "Christian" nation we're supposed to be. It's actually pretty sad.

    I can empathize greatly with 'I hate the world we live in' and think it's pretty undeniable that much of our social woes in the USA are a direct effect of decades of 'free market' Capitalism.

    Personally, as I've said before, I'd much prefer our nation move towards the Nordic model of democratic socialism, with greater regulation of the 'free market'. But I guess that would require people to be less shallow and self-interested than they are, and maybe that's too much to ask of a lot of wealthy Americans in general.

    Venezuela. LOL

  • PROTIP: Giving your own money voluntarily to help good causes makes you a good person. Talking with others to persuade them to also give to charities, and volunteering your time and organizing events for charitable causes makes you a good person.
    Trying to get the State to use lethal force on others to make them pay for government programs that you want to fund, and then patting yourself on the back for being so "unselfish" actually makes you a piece of shit person.

  • FearlessFarris

    Well said, TQM.

  • Bling Nye

    Who said anything about lethal force to pay for government programs? You're making some wild-ass assumptions pal. You should've stopped with your first paragraph.

  • You have obviously not thought through a single thing you are advocating.

    So in your mind, when something becomes a law, people magically just obey it, having their opinions and beliefs immediately change to where they act voluntarily?

    Hypothetical: What happens if someone is sick of paying for the bombs that blow up the brown kids on the other side of the world (who apparently are 'attacking our freedums!", somehow) for the sake of war criminals and bankers, so they refuse to pay their taxes?

    Walk me through the steps of what happens to them.

    Something tells me you haven't once thought this through, if you're struggling to understand something as basic as "every law is an opinion with a gun". Hell, even Obama is on record as admitting that a law that is not enforced is no law at all.

  • Bling Nye

    "You have obviously not thought through a single thing you are advocating." Back atcha pal.

    Did you even read what I wrote or did you knee-jerk at 'free market' Capitalism and get a sudden rage-boner to go off about lethal enforcement of taxation?

    What about the concept of being a rational, empathetic human that would like to see the world become a better place, with less suffering? That is something that ostensibly SHOULDN'T BE A FUCKING LAW. You're the one that brought up laws. I brought up a different social construct utilized by countries ranked as the happiest in the world for a goddamn reason.

  • FearlessFarris

    Social constructs are built around constitutions, which are the basis for a society's laws. A society cannot reject its laws and expect that the "social constructs" will be retained.

  • What happens to the man who is sick of being forced to pay for things he finds morally reprehensible, so he refuses to pay his taxes.

    Walk me through the process.

  • Bling Nye

    Again, did you read what I wrote or are you still rage-bonering about taxes?

  • I read every word. You mindlessly retreated to your "But muh Nordic countries!"-fallacy you Socialist imbeciles are convinced is your trump card, (ignoring that at the turn of the century, those countries had some of the freest markets in the world, and wasn't until half a century later that the strict Socialist programs were put into place, so they've been demonstrably coasting on the prosperity provided by Capitalism for decades. You also ignore that in the last few years they've all had to dramatically cut back on those Socialist policies, as the money's drying up, and you've also ignored the fact that commodities we take for granted here, like every home owning at least one car, is a luxury only affordable by the very top wealthiest percentiles of their populations)

    So yeah, I read further proof of your outraged ignorance and Bernie-Bro mental diarrhea.

    Now walk me through the process of taxation.

    You know what? I don't think you can, because you're too busy jackin yourself off about what a good person you are, so I'll do it for you. ;-)

    Step 1- the State tries to force compliance by levying fines and threats of prison (Isn't it cute we call literal rape-dungeons "prisons", so they don't sound as scary as what they actually are in reality?)

    Step 2- if he refuses still, a warrant is issued for his arrest.

    Step 3- Law Enforcement Officers, men with guns, show up at his house to arrest him.

    Step 4- If he resists their attempts to kidnap him and throw him in a rape dungeon, they will escalate up to and including lethal force.

    Take out the cute little middle steps and it clearly boils down to "Pay us or we'll throw you in a dungeon to get STDs from violent anal rape, or just skip the middle man and kill you ourselves."

    But yeah, explain to me again how laws have nothing to do with lethal force...

