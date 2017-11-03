Thor Taking Off With Slide-Whistle Sound Effect Added

November 3, 2017

To celebrate the release of Thor: Ragnarok, here's a very short video of Thor taking off swinging his hammer Mjölnir with the sound of a slide-whistle added for comedic effect. It's basically the internet in a nutshell (possibly a scrotum). If you don't like it you can blame my buddy Terry, who insisted I post it. He's a jerk anyways. I'd punch him if I could, but he lives 2,850 miles away, so I'll have to throw a ninja star instead. *throws* You think I got him? "No." Damn. "Also who throws ninja stars underhand?" You know, I liked it better when I was my own worst critic.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my pal/mortal enemy Terry, who I've never actually met in real life, which is a good thing because there's no question we'd both kill each other.

