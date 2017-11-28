The XM42-M: A New, Modular Personal Flamethrower

November 28, 2017

With the inevitable apocalypse right around the corner, you're going to need something to fight off the zombies/robots/cannibal tribes. Enter the XM42-M, a $900 personal flamethrower machined from billeted aluminum that can shoot flames an average of 30-feet. It's actually an updated version of the previously posted XM42 flame thrower (the first commercially available handheld flamethrower). This one can be operated left or right handed (or dual-wielded if you're strong enough) and "offers an optional 3-gal fuel backpack that provides over 3 minutes of continuous burn." Obviously, you're going to want to purchase that accessory. Or do what I plan on doing and just siphon fuel straight out of the nearest abandoned car's gas tank. There's going to be a lot of them, after all. I've seen enough apocalypse movies to know the world is pretty much all abandoned cars. I'm just hoping they're not all abandoned because they ran out of gas, or this apocalypse survival plan of mine might be a real stinker.

Keep going for several more shots of all the burninating to be done, including a couple of the lady above who clearly doesn't skip leg day.

Thanks to Greg C, who agrees when in doubt, burn it.

