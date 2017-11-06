The FlaskHoodie, A Hoodie With An 8-Ounce Flask In The Neck

November 6, 2017

flask-hoodie.jpg

This is the $40 Flask Hoodie from MercMonkey (previously: their FlaskTie and FlaskScarf). It's a zip-up hoodie (available in grey, blue and black) with a removable 8-ounce plastic bladder flask in the neck (NECK LICKER), and a tube and bite valve for drinking from. Obviously, they're perfect for sports games, or everyday alcoholic use. I just bought one of each color so I can wear them simultaneously for MULTIPLE BEVERAGE OPTIONS. Maybe I'll fill one with liquor and two with mixers. Or maybe I'll fill two with liquor and one with chocolate milk. Or -- OR -- maybe I'll fill all three with bleach and just call it a life.

Thanks to Shawn, who offered to send me more pictures of the hoodie, but not an actual hoodie. That stung a little.

  • Emmitt Morgans

    For a split-second, I wondered how one would share their booze... I realized there are two obvious answers:

    1) You don't

    2) Stage a makeout session

    "2" sounds great if it's sharing with a mate, but would be even *better* if it were with a regular ol' mate!

  • Emmitt Morgans

    As homophobes tend to say regarding attractive lesbians: "what a loss!"

    EDIT: Damn! There's a "wasted" joke in there and I missed the opportunity.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Something something wasted potential.

    I don't know. I give up.

  • MaidoMaido

    You sure know your demographic, GW

  • We desperately need to give alcoholics more enabling tools like this.

