The End Nears: Robot Learns How To Use An Elevator

This is a short and sped up video of an ANYmal quadruped robot using an elevator. It successfully pushes the down button (using a QR tag to locate), and boards the elevator that opens. Fingers crossed it's not getting off on my floor. Or your floor. Hopefully it's not getting off anybody's floor, because robot sexuality is weird and nobody wants an oil stain on their carpet.

Keep going for the whole twelve second video.

Thanks to blackbox