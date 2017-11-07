The End Nears: Robot Learns How To Use An Elevator

November 7, 2017

This is a short and sped up video of an ANYmal quadruped robot using an elevator. It successfully pushes the down button (using a QR tag to locate), and boards the elevator that opens. Fingers crossed it's not getting off on my floor. Or your floor. Hopefully it's not getting off anybody's floor, because robot sexuality is weird and nobody wants an oil stain on their carpet.

Keep going for the whole twelve second video.

Thanks to blackbox, not to be confused with blackbook, which is where I keep all the numbers for sexy phone lines you can call and get a minute for free.

Finally: Hidden Valley Releasing 5-Liter Ranch Mini Kegs

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: attack!, going down?, i bet that bastard jumps and down in the elevator as hard as it can too, learning things, nowhere is safe, oh well that's fantastic, quadruped, robot apocalypse, robots, the end nears, they're coming for us, wonderful just wonderful, you're going down
Previous Post