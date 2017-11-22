The 'Dress To Oppress' Star Wars Darth Vader Blazer

This is the $120 Star Wars Darth Vader Blazer designed and sold by ThinkGeek. It's black and has some embroidery reminiscent of Vader's chest panel on the left breast. It also has Imperial crest buttons, and the lining resembles the Death Star's interior lighting pattern. Obviously, this is the perfect blazer for letting a potential employer know that you will be taking sick days to see any new Star Wars movies.

Keep going for detail shots.

Thanks again to carey, who agrees you could also just embroider or sew a Vader chest panel patch onto an existing blazer and save some credits.