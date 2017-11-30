The Deepest Living Fish Ever Captured On Video

November 30, 2017

deep-fish-1.jpg

This is a video of the deepest living fish discovered so far, the Mariana snailfish (Pseudoliparis swirei). The Mariana snailfish can miraculously survive deeper than 7,485 meters (24,557 feet, ~4.65 miles) below the surface in the Mariana Trench, where the pressure is so great (~750-times the pressure at sea level) it gives me a headache just to think about. For reference, one time I swam down to the bottom of a 16-foot pool and it felt like my head was going to implode. It didn't, although I'm fairly certain it's been a little dented on one side ever since. And on my good side! "You don't have a good side." My butt is cool.

Keep going for a closeup of a Mariana snailfish (they kind of look like albino tadpoles), and the video.

deep-fish-2.jpg

Thanks to Alex, who agrees Mother Nature needs to spend more time making mermaids and less on stuff like this.

Yikes: Climber Falls After Huge Piece Of Boulder Breaks Off In His Hands, Lands On Him

Previous Story

Sounds Safe: Trying To Fly A Drone Inside A Moving Vehicle

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, deep, fish, freaky deaky, gone fishin', i'd rather be fishing, mother nature, so that's what that looks like, turn off the light we like it dark down here what's the matter with you we don't come into your house and turn all the lights on do we?, under the sea, video, weird
Previous Post
Next Post