The Deepest Living Fish Ever Captured On Video

This is a video of the deepest living fish discovered so far, the Mariana snailfish (Pseudoliparis swirei). The Mariana snailfish can miraculously survive deeper than 7,485 meters (24,557 feet, ~4.65 miles) below the surface in the Mariana Trench, where the pressure is so great (~750-times the pressure at sea level) it gives me a headache just to think about. For reference, one time I swam down to the bottom of a 16-foot pool and it felt like my head was going to implode. It didn't, although I'm fairly certain it's been a little dented on one side ever since. And on my good side! "You don't have a good side." My butt is cool.

Keep going for a closeup of a Mariana snailfish (they kind of look like albino tadpoles), and the video.

Thanks to Alex, who agrees Mother Nature needs to spend more time making mermaids and less on stuff like this.