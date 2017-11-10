The BBC Unveils Doctor Who 13th Doctor's Official New Look

November 10, 2017

13th-doctors-new-look.jpg

This is a picture posted by the BBC on Twitter unveiling the 13th Doctor's official outfit for the upcoming season of Doctor Who. As my friend Olivia pointed out on Facebook (she's an expert when it comes to stuff like this): 'And women everywhere rejoiced for the new Doctor's official look is basically the comfiest cosplay ever.' Heck yeah, comfy cosplay. That looks even more comfortable than the pajamas I wore to bed last night. "You passed out wrapped in a shower curtain." FACT.

Thanks to Katherine and Olivia, who agree comfort is key to doing your job well.

