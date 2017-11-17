Tesla's Second Generation Roadster Doing 0 - 60 In 1.9 Seconds

Elon Musk has announced Tesla's second generation Roadster will be the fastest production car to date, with a 0 - 60 time of 1.9 seconds (the first under 2). The car is expected to cost around $200,000 and be released in 2020, or just about a year after the world ends.

He also said the new Roadster would climb from 0 to 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, and will clear the quarter mile in 8.9 seconds.

Musk said he wouldn't confirm the top speed, but hinted that it was "above 250 mph." By comparison, the Agera RS by Sweden's Koenigsegg currently holds the world record at 277.9 mph. As fans gasped, Musk said the Roadster had a 200kWh battery pack and a 620-mile range per charge, or over 1,000 kilometers. The vehicle has three motors (one in the front and two in the rear), all-wheel drive, and torque steering.

0 - 60 in 1.9 seconds. That's fast. Do we really need something that fast? "Well, besides showing off the power of all-electric cars, it could be a penis thing. Sometimes people buy the fastest cars to make up for the smallest packages." Aaaaaaah. Well my car stalls at most stop lights. A lot of times I have to push it. *wink* Know what I'm saying? "You're saying you bought a lemon." Exactly.

Keep going for a promo video, and two videos of the roadster speeding off (the second of which from the cockpit).

Close up video of Tesla Roadster launching from zero pic.twitter.com/6FziM9M755 — David Hodge (@DavidHodge) November 17, 2017

Safe to say the acceleration of the new #TeslaRoadster is mind-warping!



Check out some of the first in car footage captured last night by Now You Know (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/qOh62CAhL5 — Zero2Turbo.com (@Zero2Turbo) November 17, 2017

Thanks to Fredo, who agrees when we can go from 0 - 60 in 0 seconds, we'll have really accomplished something. And that something is MAGIC.