Tesla's Second Generation Roadster Doing 0 - 60 In 1.9 Seconds

November 17, 2017

new-tesla-roadster.jpg

Elon Musk has announced Tesla's second generation Roadster will be the fastest production car to date, with a 0 - 60 time of 1.9 seconds (the first under 2). The car is expected to cost around $200,000 and be released in 2020, or just about a year after the world ends.

He also said the new Roadster would climb from 0 to 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, and will clear the quarter mile in 8.9 seconds.


Musk said he wouldn't confirm the top speed, but hinted that it was "above 250 mph." By comparison, the Agera RS by Sweden's Koenigsegg currently holds the world record at 277.9 mph.

As fans gasped, Musk said the Roadster had a 200kWh battery pack and a 620-mile range per charge, or over 1,000 kilometers.

The vehicle has three motors (one in the front and two in the rear), all-wheel drive, and torque steering.

0 - 60 in 1.9 seconds. That's fast. Do we really need something that fast? "Well, besides showing off the power of all-electric cars, it could be a penis thing. Sometimes people buy the fastest cars to make up for the smallest packages." Aaaaaaah. Well my car stalls at most stop lights. A lot of times I have to push it. *wink* Know what I'm saying? "You're saying you bought a lemon." Exactly.

Keep going for a promo video, and two videos of the roadster speeding off (the second of which from the cockpit).

Thanks to Fredo, who agrees when we can go from 0 - 60 in 0 seconds, we'll have really accomplished something. And that something is MAGIC.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    A total absolute crock of gorgon shit. The company won't last long enough to make these little porn rockets. It's just oiled shiny titties to distract you from the financials as the company implodes and questionable accounting comes to light.

  • Beard

    Released in 2020?

    Nice!

    So, 2025?

  • I couldn't even afford a milk float.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can't wait for the Tesla racing YouTube channel to get one of these.

  • Draco Basileus

    I wouldn't kick out of my garage.

  • Kaizer Chief

    Cos you couldn't afford one.

  • Draco Basileus

    Who knows? The release window is 3 years away. That's a lot PowerBall chances between now and then.

  • Ollie Williams

    *fastest, *car

  • Geekologie

    frydays

  • obriencj

    fast production care?

  • Geekologie

    FAST. PRODUCTION. CARE

  • Wiley

    Neeeeow!
    Is slowly turning to
    Neow...

