Ten Minutes Of The Latest And Greatest Robots From Annual Industrial Tech Convention

This is a ten minute highlight reel of the latest and greatest robots on display at the annual Hannover Messe industrial technology trade fair in Germany. They've got robots doing everything: pouring beers, holding balls, demonstrating their precision iPad skills, swinging lightsabers at each other -- you name it. "Sex-bots." I didn't see any sex-bots in the video (although the ball-holding one showed promise), but that doesn't mean they weren't there, possibly walking among all the visitors like real people. "Did you just try to put a quarter in my ear?" What? Noooooo. "You sure?" I'm sorry, I was just testing to make sure you weren't a sex-bot. "Weren't or were?" I'm so lonely and your skin is very realistic.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around.

